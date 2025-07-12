Delhi NCR floods or Venice? Viral video shows boat sailing on waterlogged after heavy rain

On Thursday, Delhi continued to grapple with a double whammy of floods and earthquakes.

A video is going viral on social media in which a man is seen selling inflatable boats amid heavy rains in Delhi and Gurugram. In a sarcastic take on the severe flood situation, the man is seen rowing the boat along with another person on a waterlogged road. Though many online viewers appreciated the humour, a common question that arose was: "Where did you get this boat from?"

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Vaibhav Malik and captioned, "Inflatable boat for a Gurgaon employee." A text on the video reads, "When it rains in Delhi." In the clip, a man and a woman are seen rowing a boat on a flooded road while people standing around laugh and watch curiously.

On Thursday, Delhi continued to grapple with a double whammy of floods and earthquakes. Several areas of Delhi-NCR were inundated following heavy rains on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leading to massive traffic disruptions. While the city was already reeling under floods, the earthquake on Thursday morning shook it further. Amid the continuous natural calamities in Delhi-NCR, people on social media expressed their feelings through memes and funny reactions.

While many reacted to this with laughter, others used the opportunity to criticise the "crumbling infrastructure" exposed by Delhi and Gurugram's inability to handle heavy rainfall.

The video quickly went viral, garnering a lot of reactions online.

One user commented, "Please send me the link... I want to buy a boat... I work in Gurgaon. This will also save commuting expenses!"

Another user jokingly said, "Door to door na, sir?" Another wrote, "I need to buy this boat as soon as possible."

A third user wrote, ''This is a tight slap to authorities managing civil areas and The Govt ..even the double engine ki sarkar and the previous one.''

