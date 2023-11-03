Headlines

Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, Lucknow, other North Indian cities, epicentre in

Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

DNA TV Show: Is air pollution, bad AQI a problem limited to only Delhi-NCR?

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan clinched seven wicket win over Netherlands, keeps semi-final hopes alive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, Lucknow, other North Indian cities, epicentre in

Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

6 popular Indian actors who have temples dedicated to them

Meet the daughter of former star Pakistan cricketer

Unique Indian spices and their health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

Mrunal Thakur reacts to reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'sorry to break your hearts'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

HomeViral

Viral

Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Simultaneously, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Birendranagar at a depth of 35 km. Shortly after experiencing the tremors, people on Twitter began sharing their reactions, and some of the most noteworthy memes can be found below:

Check out the best memes below:

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Unanimous support for Maratha reservation': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde amid protests

    Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

    'Worst dressing sense': Bhoomi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'weird' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dress'

    Feeling anxious? 5 effective ways to combat morning anxiety

    Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

    In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

    In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

    In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

    Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE