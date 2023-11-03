Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Viral
Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Simultaneously, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Birendranagar at a depth of 35 km. Shortly after experiencing the tremors, people on Twitter began sharing their reactions, and some of the most noteworthy memes can be found below:
Check out the best memes below:
People coming to Twitter to check abocom/UsKIKy8cI4November 3, 2023
Delhi NCR people everything experiencing earthquakes btwitter.com/o9KWbrzW8xShubham Singh November 3, 2023
Condition of people in Del pic.twitter.com/3A4Ob3mNkyNovember 3, 2023