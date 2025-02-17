A user said that while her alarm couldn’t wake her up, the earthquake did the job. “What my alarm couldn’t do a very strong but short earthquake did. I woke up and ran to save my life….,” she posted.

Residents of Delhi and the nearby National Capital Region (NCR) experienced an earthquake in the early hours of Monday. Strong tremors were felt at approximately 5:37 am, lasting for a few seconds.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the earthquake in a post on X, saying that it had a magnitude of 4.3 and occurred at a depth of 5 km.

The shakes were also felt in neighbouring states, however, no reports of any casualty or damage have been reported yet.

Though Delhiiites felt life-threatning tremors, people did not forget to shre their experiences on social media. From urging each other to stay safe to sharing funny videos and memes related to the earthquake, social media users left no stones unturned.

Many took to social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, to express their surprise at waking up to such strong tremors that caught them off guard.

Taking to X, a user shared her early morning selfie with cat amd said, "Not alarm, earthquake woke me up! Hope everyone is safe in Delhi, My early morning photo with my kitty."

Sharing a hilarious video on X, formerly Twitter, another wrote, “Earthquake in New Delhi. Be safe Everyone, #earthquake.”

A user said that while her alarm couldn’t wake her up, the earthquake did the job. “What my alarm couldn’t do a very strong but short earthquake did. I woke up and ran to save my life….,” she posted.

A user also called this earthquake “most insane” one they have ever experienced.