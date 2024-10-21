Recently, India introduced its newest Metro system — the Meerut Metro, which is the fastest in the country. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro remains the largest network

India is rapidly expanding its Metro train network, with more than 700 km of new lines added in the last decade. Before 2014, the Metro system operated in only five cities, covering just 248 km. Another 1018 km of new lines are currently under construction.

The Meerut Metro will be operated by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), with operations starting next year. Delhi Metro, run by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has been in service for over a decade, serving millions across Delhi-NCR.

Meerut Metro covers 23 km with 13 stations. Delhi Metro, much larger, spans 393 km with 288 stations across 12 corridors, soon to exceed 400 km.

Meerut Metro will run at a top speed of 135 kmph, while Delhi Metro operates at a maximum of 80 kmph on regular lines, except for the Airport Express Line, which reaches 120 kmph.

Meerut Metro will have three-car trains, while Delhi Metro offers a mix of eight-car and six-car trains.

Both systems feature modern amenities like CCTV cameras and designated seating. However, Delhi Metro has driverless trains on its Magenta Line, something not present in Meerut Metro.

Overall, while Meerut Metro is the fastest, Delhi Metro remains the longest and most advanced.