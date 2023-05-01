'Isn't this banned?': Internet reacts to viral video of woman dancing inside Delhi Metro

Photo: Instagram

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reminded commuters numerous times that it is forbidden to record recordings inside train cars, but some people still do so. A video of a girl dancing inside the Delhi Metro to a Punjabi song is currently trending online.

The woman can be seen in the video dancing enthusiastically at a Delhi metro station while wearing a red shirt and a grey pleated mini skirt. She can be seen dancing to Kaka's Punjabi song "Shape." The video is posted on the official Instagram account of the woman, that goes by the name 'itz_officialroy'.

Sharing the viral video, she wrote, "Yes I know this is not allowed but i just did this first time in #delhi #metro." With over 2 million views, the video has gained a lot of attention. While some people praised her for being so confident and loved her choreography, others voiced their disapproval and argued that DMRC imposes penalties on those who break the rules.

One user wrote, "Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuffs inside the metro ". While another commented, "I enjoyed it".

Recently, the amount of persons creating Instagram videos inside metro trains has increased, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). However, despite repeated warnings from DMRC, commuters continue to record videos inside metro coaches. The Delhi Metro last month made it illegal for riders to shoot videos while riding.