The incident reportedly took place on the Blue Line near Janakpuri West.

Videos of arguments and fights from the Delhi Metro often go viral in no time. Passengers mostly fight over seats inside the metro. Now, another such video has surfaced on social media. The video shows a man sitting on a seat on a Delhi metro train and arguing with a group of women. The incident reportedly took place on the Blue Line near Janakpuri West. But what was the cause of the argument? When the man was asked to give up his seat for a woman, he refused. The man responded sarcastically to bystanders who urged him to "be the bigger person." Meanwhile, a woman standing in front of him, seemingly at the centre of the disagreement, appears to mock him in return.

The video, which has gone viral, was documented by one of the women involved in the argument. She later shared it on social media. Despite persistent efforts to persuade him, the man remained seated. However, a few seconds later, he eventually stood up, only to reveal that he was getting off at the next stop. Check out the video:

A man has too deal with this after 9-5 for a seat

It's not even the reserve seat.#delhimetro pic.twitter.com/YSKYNyN5bU — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) March 31, 2025

The woman recording the video warned him, saying, "You're going to get viral." The passenger was seemingly unfazed and repeated her words back in a questioning tone. The clip left social media users divided. While a section of the internet defended the man, arguing that the seat wasn't in a reserved section, others accused him of being unnecessarily combative. "A man had to deal with this. It's not even the reserve seat," a user said on X. "When he is seated in an unreserved seat, it's totally up to him to give his seat to others. Giving a seat merely because the person is a woman doesn't justify anything. Giving seats to disabled or senior citizens is still justified," a user said.

