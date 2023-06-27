Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Metro viral video: 2 women get into a heated argument with couple, baffle internet

Another video of people fighting in the Delhi metro has gone viral on the social media platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Delhi Metro viral video: 2 women get into a heated argument with couple, baffle internet
Screenshot from Twitter: @gharkekalesh

Once more, a Delhi Metro video went viral on the social media platform. Sometimes there’s a video of a couple kissing, or people dancing, making reels. Despite the warning given by the Delhi metro, new incidents keep coming up. Recently a video went viral of a couple and two ladies are seen fighting in the footage. 

This type of incident is not brand-new to Delhi Metro. The video, which was posted to Twitter, showed a couple getting into a verbal fight with two women who disapproved of their actions in a public setting.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Aunty is saying that you people should have some shame, you should not do this to which the boy says why would we be ashamed... you mind your own business. 

The video was posted by the username @gharkekalesh. He captioned the video “Kalesh B/w Aunties and a Couple inside Delhi Metro( Aunty didn’t like the way they are standing inside Metro)”

The video has gained over 470K likes on Twitter. Several users have commented on the video, check below:

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.