Delhi metro video goes viral for showing passengers calmly waiting in line: 'I'm in disbelief'

Videos of Indian metro stations often show packed platforms, jostling and chaos all around. But one particular video that is going viral on the internet these days shows just the opposite. This video, captured at Delhi's Hauz Khas metro station, presents a rare sight: passengers are calmly queuing up to board a train in a very disciplined manner.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows passengers waiting patiently in queues as the metro arrives. As soon as the doors open, people get on and off the train in a seamless and coordinated manner, without any jostling or confusion, while two jawans are seen posted nearby.

"No jostling in the Hauz Khas metro today. Either I am dreaming or Delhi has got a software update, the caption read.

Social media reactions

The scene sparked a variety of reactions online, from disbelief to hilarious mockery. Many users also emphasised the active role of the authorities in controlling the crowd behaviour during metro travel.

One user wrote, ''Bhai, it looks so good seeing people having some sense even if it's forced onto them.''

Another user said, ''AI never ceases to amaze me.''

A third user commented, ''See...... how easy life becomes when we apply basic civic sense. Only if we could do this in every aspect of our daily life, no stress, no fights/arguments, a relaxed journey which will ultimately lead to a little happier living.

