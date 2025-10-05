Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aviation watchdog DGCA issues directive to airlines amid festive season: 'Will maintain rigorous...'

'Best white ball cricketer in world': Gautam Gambhir’s old post for Rohit Sharma resurfaces after ODI captaincy change

Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video

Nepal rains: Death toll rises to 52 as heavy rains continue to trigger floods, landslides

Vijay Deverakonda sparks engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna as he flaunts ring at Puttaparthi, see PIC

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud shine as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs to maintain unbeaten record

Trump admin issues BIG statement on Gaza: 'War not over yet, priority is...'

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral - Watch

Meet Harjas Singh, 20-year-old Indian-origin Australian batter who hit a record triple century with 35 sixes and 14 fours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues directive to airlines amid festive season: 'Will maintain rigorous...'

DGCA issues directive to airlines amid festive season: 'Will maintain...'

'Best white ball cricketer in world': Gautam Gambhir’s old post for Rohit Sharma resurfaces after ODI captaincy change

'Best white ball cricketer in world': Gautam Gambhir’s old post for Rohit Sharma

Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video

Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video

In the 23-second clip, the two men can be seen shoving each other before the argument escalates into punches and kicks near one of the poles inside the coach.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A scuffle broke out inside a Delhi Metro coach after two men allegedly exchanged inappropriate words, leading to a heated altercation that was captured on camera.

The video, shared on X by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh, quickly went viral on social media.

In the 23-second clip, the two men can be seen shoving each other before the argument escalates into punches and kicks near one of the poles inside the coach. Nearby passengers immediately intervened to separate them and calm the situation.

 

 

This latest incident adds to a string of similar altercations reported from Delhi Metro trains in recent months. In August, another viral video posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh showed two women fighting inside a Metro coach—one pulling the other’s hair as fellow commuters tried to stop the brawl.

Although the Delhi Metro continues to be one of the city’s most reliable modes of transport, such frequent clashes have raised concerns among daily commuters about safety and passenger conduct in crowded coaches.

Also read: Gemini AI prompt: Google India reveals THIS quick trick to create stunning Diwali 2025 invitations

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash
After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ash
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afrai
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE