Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video

VIRAL
In the 23-second clip, the two men can be seen shoving each other before the argument escalates into punches and kicks near one of the poles inside the coach.
A scuffle broke out inside a Delhi Metro coach after two men allegedly exchanged inappropriate words, leading to a heated altercation that was captured on camera.
The video, shared on X by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh, quickly went viral on social media.
In the 23-second clip, the two men can be seen shoving each other before the argument escalates into punches and kicks near one of the poles inside the coach. Nearby passengers immediately intervened to separate them and calm the situation.
October 2, 2025
This latest incident adds to a string of similar altercations reported from Delhi Metro trains in recent months. In August, another viral video posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh showed two women fighting inside a Metro coach—one pulling the other’s hair as fellow commuters tried to stop the brawl.
Although the Delhi Metro continues to be one of the city’s most reliable modes of transport, such frequent clashes have raised concerns among daily commuters about safety and passenger conduct in crowded coaches.
