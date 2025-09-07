Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Delhi Metro passenger shares how she was scammed of Rs 80 at Mayur Vihar station: 'It hurts more than money'

She said that the man asked her to pay Rs 80 to a nearby shopkeeper, saying he would take the cash directly from him.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Delhi Metro passenger shares how she was scammed of Rs 80 at Mayur Vihar station: 'It hurts more than money'
The Delhi Metro is the easiest, most affordable, and fastest way to commute in Delhi and its nearby cities. Lakhs of people depend on these metro lines for their daily travel. However, sometimes passengers experience inconvenience. Recently, a woman shared her unpleasant experience of the Delhi metro. A Reddiot shared a post about how she was scammed at the Mayur Vuhar Phase 1 station for just Rs 80. 

“Got scammed at Mayur Vihar Metro for just Rs 80, and it hurts more than the money,” she wrote in her post. 

How did the woman get scammed?

According to a Delhi metro passenger on September 2, around 5 pm, she was moving from the Pink Link towards the Blue Line when a man stopped her near an escalator and asked for some cash as his phone was dead.

“He spoke fluent English and said his phone was dead, he had no cash, and he needed some to get home. He assured me he would transfer the amount online if I helped him,” she said.

She said that the man asked her to pay Rs 80 to a nearby shopkeeper, saying he would take the cash directly from him. 

“I was exhausted that day, travelling with heavy luggage, so I just went ahead and paid. The shopkeeper handed him the money,” she said.

She added that he pulled out his phone, and what happened next was shocking. “He pulled out his phone, which he earlier said was dead, and took my number. He claimed he had a business and that his daughter would transfer the money. Somehow, I believed him,” she shared. 

However, no transfer ever came through.

"So yes, lesson learned: not everyone who sounds genuine is honest. And, unfortunately, small scams like this make people more hesitant to help strangers who are truly in need," she concluded.

Check out the post:

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Help people in video games from now on, not in real life. All you need to do is follow the train and stop worrying about anyone else’s misfortune. You’re not a messiah—just be an average Joe and be happy."

Another user said, "Something similar happened to me at Kalkaji Mandir. A man bought food worth Rs 130 and took cash worth Rs 100, promising to return it the same day. It has been more than two months now." 

Also read: What Is Indra Jatra? All you need to know about Nepal’s festival celebrating young living goddess

 

