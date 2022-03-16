Delhi Metro employee creates Guinness World Record for achieving this feat

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee has created Guinness World Records for recording the fastest time to travel to all metro stations in the city.

Prafull Singh achieved this feat by covering all 254 metro stations in the national capital comprising a distance of 348 kilometres in 16 hours and 2 minutes, DMRC announced on Tuesday.

Congratulating Singh, the DMRC tweeted a picture of him holding the Guinness world record certificate/award at a metro station.

“DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 km in just 16 hrs and 2 minutes,” the DMRC wrote on Twitter, adding, “The DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat.”

According to Guinness World Records, Singh said he was able to achieve it because he has been using the metro for a long time and hence is aware of all lines.

“I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time so I am very much aware about the all lines. My planning was from which station and line should I have to start and end so I can completed my record before time," the DMRC employee said.