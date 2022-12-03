'Brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission': Man cleaning spilled food from Delhi metro floor impresses internet

Delhi boy wins hearts for cleaning metro floor | Photo: LinkedIn/ Ashu Singh

We often talk about keeping our surroundings clean. And many of us even make an effort to find a dustbin to throw garbage in public areas, but this boy has set a new example for all of us. Recently a photo of a boy cleaning the metro floor in Delhi metro started taking rounds on the internet. The photos were uploaded on LinkedIn by a user named, Ashu Singh.

As per Ashu Singh, the boy was eating and when he started bringing his water bottle from his bag, his tiffin tripped and the food spilled on the floor. The boy then tore a page out of his notebook and cleaned the floor. He then took his handkerchief and cleaned the floor as it was before.

Posting the photos, Singh wrote, "In #DelhiMetro a young boy, who was sitting with plugged earphones was taking out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell, and all his lunch spilled onto the floor. The boy tore out a page from one of his notebooks and picked up all the food from the floor. He then took his handkerchief and wiped the floor clean, exactly as it was before the spillage."

"Real Brand ambassador of #swachhbharatmission", he added.

The humility and responsibility of the young man are winning the hearts of people. The post has so far garnered over 2,500 likes. Netizens are very impressed by the boy and are posting the sweetest messages for him. One user wrote, "Shown his family values. Salute to his parents." Another said, "Respect for this boy, He got good ethics and he has respect for his country and its infrastructure."

This simple act has set a high example for all of us. Maybe next time when we travel by any public transportation and accidentally spill something, we will not shy away from cleaning our mess.