When the scammer sent a QR code demanding payment from a different number with an Army profile picture, the Delhi man avoided it, claiming technical difficulties scanning it.

A Delhi man tricked a fraudster into apologising by creating a fake payment link using ChatGPT. The link captured the fraudster's geographic location and facial image. The man shared this dramatic account in a Reddit post, which has now gone viral.

The incident began when the man received a Facebook message from his college senior, an IAS officer, posing as a fake. The scammer claimed that a friend of his, a CRPF officer, was being transferred and was selling expensive equipment and furniture at a steep discount. The man became suspicious because his real senior already had his direct phone number. After confirming it was a scam, he decided to join forces with the scammer to expose the fraud.

He then used ChatGPT to create a simple yet effective webpage that allows a user to enter their GPS location and take a photo with their device's front camera. He hosted the tracker page and sent the link to the scammer, claiming that uploading a QR code there would "speed up the payment process."

Grieved and hastily, the scammer clicked on the link. The webpage immediately displayed his exact GPS coordinates, IP address, and a clear picture of his face.

The man then sent the scammer his photo and location information. This alarmed the scammer, who immediately sent a series of messages apologising and promising to stop his fraud.

The man shared screenshots of the conversation and the scammer's plea on Reddit, captioned, "Used ChatGPT to track a scammer and made him beg me."

He wrote, "The scammer tried to scam me about a transfer/cheap stuff in the army by posing as a college senior, an IAS officer. Instead of paying, I coded a geolocation/front-camera capture link using ChatGPT, tricked him into clicking it, and sent him my photo and coordinates, scaring him into immediately calling off the operation."

The post quickly went viral, and his clever use of AI to prevent scams was widely praised online. One user wrote, "Much respect. I'm going to use this. Make it open source. Host it somewhere so we can do the same." Another commented, "AI used for the right reasons. Good job!" A third said, "I think ChatGPT is more than just asking you to write code. Maybe someone with an IT background like you could handle it. The creators of ChatGPT probably imposed limitations on its capabilities. Without these restrictions, it would be very easy for someone to trick a non-IT person into obtaining sensitive information like geolocation or access to the front camera."

