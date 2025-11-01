FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi man turns the tables on woman scammer who tried to trap him with Rs 7,000 bill

The user wrote that he met a woman online and arranged to meet her at a cafe in Punjabi Bagh.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

Delhi man turns the tables on woman scammer who tried to trap him with Rs 7,000 bill
A Delhi man's quick thinking got people laughing on social media when he told how he "reverse scammed" a woman who, he said, tried to cheat on him on a dating app. His post on the r/Delhi sub-reddit titled "Reverse Scam with a Scammer" has attracted attention for its humorous style.

The user wrote that he met a woman online and arranged to meet her at a cafe in Punjabi Bagh. But when she got there, she realised that "she looked completely different from the girl in the profile picture," adding to her suspicions.

Things got even weirder when "he started ordering hookahs, spring rolls, shakes," and the bill reached 7,000. He further said, "At the same time, my suspicions were confirmed that this was definitely a scam."

Bill did not want to be burdened, so the man decided to change the matter. She wrote, "I want to order the last thing because I have hunger pangs." He further said that he faked a text message and a fake call before ordering French fries. He said, "I told him that I have to go out to make an important call because my network is not working."

Coming out, he started running and ran for at least a kilometer, then booked a Rapido and went straight home.

See the post here:

Screenshot-2025-11-01-124723-1

The post has received hundreds of upvotes and comments, with users describing his escape as "great".

One user wrote, "I thought the restaurant dating scam required the girl to work with the restaurant, so I'm surprised you can leave the establishment freely."

Another said, "Scams like this on dating apps are real. There are many such cases in the news and on social media."

Also read: Are you also facing inflated cab fares? Bengaluru man exposes fake-app scam by drivers

 

