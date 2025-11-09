Delhi man shares video of dust-filled air purifier filter, internet shocked by pollution levels

PM Modi issues BIG statement at Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations: 'In just few years...'
In the now widely shared video, a man is seen cleaning an air purifier filter, which should appear white or light grey after normal use.
A viral video on Instagram shows a Delhi man cleaning the filter of a black air purifier, raising new concerns about the capital's alarming pollution levels. The clip, shared by Devanshu on Instagram, serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous the city's air has become, with users reacting with disbelief and dismay.
In the now widely shared video, a man is seen cleaning an air purifier filter, which should appear white or light grey after normal use. Instead, it turns completely black and is covered with thick layers of dust and fine particles.
The song "Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai" also plays in the background, adding a wonderful layer of satire to the moment. Although the title means "My country is changing for the better," the music serves as a subtle satire on the harsh reality that city residents are currently grappling with, given the city's alarming pollution levels.
The video has garnered numerous reactions on Instagram, expressing both concern and outrage.
One user commented, "This filter looks like it came out of a coal mine, not a living room." Another wrote, "We're literally breathing this every second and yet you're calling it normal."
Many users expressed concern for children and the elderly, with one commenting, "If this is what the filter picked up, imagine what our lungs are picking up." Others pointed out the irony of the song selection, saying, "The background music is louder than the pollution."
Another viewer said, "Delhi needs solutions, not slogans, because this is horrific."
