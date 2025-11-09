FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi issues BIG statement at Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations: 'In just few years...'

President Donald Trump makes BIG claims that tariffs made US richest, respected nation: 'People that are against are FOOLS'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on affinity for BJP: 'We do not support...'

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar makes BIG allegations on BJP government on Delhi pollution: ' Water sprinkled on AQI monitors to...'

'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday celebrations turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted in 36 seconds, video goes viral; netizens says, 'isi liye me bihar nahi aata...', WATCH

Delhi man shares video of dust-filled air purifier filter, internet shocked by pollution levels

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

VIRAL

Delhi man shares video of dust-filled air purifier filter, internet shocked by pollution levels

In the now widely shared video, a man is seen cleaning an air purifier filter, which should appear white or light grey after normal use.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 11:09 PM IST

Delhi man shares video of dust-filled air purifier filter, internet shocked by pollution levels
A viral video on Instagram shows a Delhi man cleaning the filter of a black air purifier, raising new concerns about the capital's alarming pollution levels. The clip, shared by Devanshu on Instagram, serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous the city's air has become, with users reacting with disbelief and dismay.

A filter that should have been grey turns completely black

In the now widely shared video, a man is seen cleaning an air purifier filter, which should appear white or light grey after normal use. Instead, it turns completely black and is covered with thick layers of dust and fine particles.

Watch the clip here:

 

 

The song "Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai" also plays in the background, adding a wonderful layer of satire to the moment. Although the title means "My country is changing for the better," the music serves as a subtle satire on the harsh reality that city residents are currently grappling with, given the city's alarming pollution levels.

Social media users expressed shock

The video has garnered numerous reactions on Instagram, expressing both concern and outrage.

One user commented, "This filter looks like it came out of a coal mine, not a living room." Another wrote, "We're literally breathing this every second and yet you're calling it normal."

Many users expressed concern for children and the elderly, with one commenting, "If this is what the filter picked up, imagine what our lungs are picking up." Others pointed out the irony of the song selection, saying, "The background music is louder than the pollution."

Another viewer said, "Delhi needs solutions, not slogans, because this is horrific."

Also read: Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
