Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video

A video shared by Kapil Dhama reveals how Delhi’s severe air pollution infiltrates homes, overwhelming air purifiers. Despite having multiple purifiers running 24/7, AQI inside the home rapidly escalates from 97 to over 500 after opening the door. The video has sparked outrage and calls.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

As Delhi continues to battle severe air pollution, a chilling video shared by a city-based market analyst has highlighted the alarming extent to which outdoor pollution is infiltrating indoor spaces. The footage, posted by Kapil Dhama, a startup founder, on X (formerly Twitter), shows how even high-end air purifiers are struggling to maintain safe air quality levels inside homes.

The Alarming Footage: Air Purifiers Overwhelmed in Seconds

In the video, Dhama demonstrates how quickly outdoor air pollution can degrade indoor air quality. Initially, the air purifier’s display reads 97, indicating that the indoor air is within a safe range. However, once the door is opened, the air quality index (AQI) reading jumps dramatically. Within moments, it climbs to 177, and then quickly skyrockets to over 500, reaching hazardous levels, as outdoor pollutants flood the space.

Dhama, who filmed the video in his home, explained in the caption that despite running four air purifiers 24/7, the pollution outside infiltrated his home so rapidly that it rendered the purifiers ineffective within seconds. This shocking shift from safe to hazardous air quality has raised alarms about the severity of Delhi’s pollution crisis.

A Grim Reality for Delhi Residents

The video, which was posted on November 1, has since gone viral, with over 200,000 views and a flood of comments expressing outrage and concern. Many Delhi residents shared their frustration with the growing pollution levels, with some expressing helplessness as their homes, once thought to be safe havens, now felt like 'gas chambers.'

One viewer remarked, 'NCR’s air quality is turning homes into gas chambers, while politicians chase votes elsewhere. How bad does it need to get before tackling pollution becomes a real priority? Waiting for clean air shouldn’t be a luxury!'

Another comment read, 'Gaon jane ka waqt aa Gaya hai sab log ab apne apane gaon bhagenge'

Another comment echoed the same sentiment, warning of long-term health consequences: 'Very unfortunate, be ready for more than a decade of sickness in the later years.'

Some even suggested drastic measures, with one user advising: 'Just go out of Delhi for 2-3 weeks. This is an extremely dangerous situation.'

A Growing Public Outcry

The video has sparked a broader conversation online about the government’s response to the worsening pollution levels, particularly during the winter months when air quality tends to deteriorate rapidly due to factors like stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution.

Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are increasingly frustrated by the recurring crisis. With the pollution levels often reaching hazardous levels, many are calling for more substantial action from both local and national authorities to tackle the root causes of pollution and protect public health.

Experts are warning that prolonged exposure to such toxic air could have long-lasting health consequences, particularly for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The Need for Immediate Action

As Delhi grapples with this environmental health emergency, the question remains: what more needs to be done to address the air pollution crisis? While air purifiers may provide temporary relief indoors, they cannot protect residents from the widespread, persistent pollution that permeates every corner of the city. It is becoming increasingly clear that air quality is a matter of urgent national concern, and residents are calling on leaders to prioritise their health and the environment over short-term political gains.

Until substantial changes are made, many will continue to face the grim reality of living in a city where every breath feels like a gamble with their health.

