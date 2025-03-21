The video begins with a chained Golden Retriever wagging its tail and happily greeting its owner. The man is visibally seen emotional as he sits down to hug Charlie.

A heartwarming video circulating online has captured the attention of social media users. The video features a Delhi man reuniting with his lost dog. The viral video was shared by a Reddit user on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The person identified themselves as a friend of the dog owner and provided a detailed account of the situation. The Reddit post was titled, “Missed Charlie is found, thanks to everyone who reached out to help.”

The video begins with a chained Golden Retriever wagging its tail and happily greeting its owner. The man is visibally seen emotional as he sits down to hug Charlie.

As of now, the clip has garnered thousands of views on social media. Sharing details of the incident, the user wrote, “My friend finally found the doggo. He pasted posters all over the local area. And then a shop owner contacted him and told him who he saw the doggo with. Some worker had taken the doggo to Aligarh. The shop owner knew the worker somehow."

"After some discussions (maybe some threats) that guy finally revealed where he was with the doggo. My friend travelled overnight and was reunited with him today morning,” he added.

The friend expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted in finding the dog and offered prayers for their reunion. “I just can’t help how wholesome this was, so decided to post the video and update you guys,” he added.

How did social media reacted?

The post has gone viral on the internet. Social media users can’t get enough of the wholesome video. A user said, “Big shoutout to the shop owner and everyone who helped, this is truly wholesome!”

Another user wrote, "Thank God fur baby was united back with his parents. I can't imagine if same happened to casper."

"Awwwwww! Nothing better than this feeling," wrote a third user. "Subah subah dil khush kar diya !!!", wrote a forth user.