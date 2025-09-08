Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi man claims tinder date trapped him in Rs 50,000 cafe scam, reddit post goes viral

The Reddit user explained that he met a woman on Tinder and agreed to meet her at a cafe located on the second floor of Chawla's building, which is located near a petrol pump and metro station in the area.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

Delhi man claims tinder date trapped him in Rs 50,000 cafe scam, reddit post goes viral
Dating app scams are on the rise, and a recent case in Delhi has sparked widespread discussion online. A Reddit user has alleged that he was duped into paying over ₹50,000 for food and drinks during his first Tinder date at a cafe in Karkardooma, east Delhi.

The post shared on the r/delhi subreddit was titled: "Tinder scam, [PSA] Beware of scam cafes in Karkardooma (Delhi) after getting duped on Tinder date." The post quickly went viral, drawing the attention of thousands of users and prompting warnings from others who claimed to have had similar experiences.

How did the alleged scam unfold?

The Reddit user explained that he met a woman on Tinder and agreed to meet her at a cafe located on the second floor of Chawla's building, which is located near a petrol pump and metro station in the area.

"Everything seemed normal at first," he wrote. But the cafe staff allegedly forced him to serve expensive items without showing him the proper menu. By the end of the evening, he was handed a shocking bill of over ₹50,000, which he later shared as proof in his post.

Calling it a "scam setup", the user alleged that some cafes in the area specifically target people who meet on dates through apps like Tinder. He warned others to be cautious, check online reviews before visiting unknown places, and avoid meeting at cafes suggested by another person near metro stations.

Social media reactions

The post soon gained popularity, garnering over 3,000 likes, and the comments section was flooded with reactions and personal stories.

One user shared a similar incident from Kolkata, writing, "A similar incident happened to my relative's son. He filed a consumer fraud case after a restaurant added extras to his bill and forced him to pay. The court ruled in his favour and awarded him Rs 75,000 in compensation and fined the restaurant Rs 1.5 lakh."

Another user expressed disbelief at how common these scams have become: "There are four to five posts like this every week, and people are still falling for it!"

Also read: Elderly woman loses Rs 6 lakh in online scam by man claiming he was stuck in space

 

