Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

After Australia's Perth concert, Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh threats by Khalistani goons to disrupt New Zealand event, Punjabi superstar reacts

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

VIRAL

Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

A Delhi Redditor created a DIY air purifier using simple and affordable items, and in a Reddit post, explained that it dramatically reduced the air quality index within minutes.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 10:22 PM IST

Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes
Delhi's air quality has recently become a serious concern, with residents struggling to breathe during days of heavy smoky weather. For many, high AQI levels have become an inevitable part of daily life, but one Redditor in the city has found a unique solution at home.

A Delhi Redditor created a DIY air purifier using simple and affordable items, and in a Reddit post, explained that it dramatically reduced the air quality index within minutes.

The caption of the post reads, "I made my own personal air purifier for 2000 rupees."

The DIY purifier shows the results:

Using a 150mm exhaust fan, filters purchased online, and basic electrical components like a switch, regulator, and wiring, this home appliance costs around 2,000 rupees to build.

The Redditor reported that this air purifier can reduce the AQI from 380 to below 50 in less than 15 minutes, even with the fan running at minimum speed.

The system was tested in the background using another air purifier as a reference sensor, which showed that the DIY setup performed remarkably well.

This simple yet effective solution has attracted many people's attention online, especially given the rising air pollution levels in Delhi.

Netizens reaction:

The post immediately gained attention on Reddit, where many users praised the creativity and practicality of the homemade air purifier.

One user commented, "OP, please gather for a workshop somewhere in Delhi. This is great."

Another user commented, "Honestly, this is a great idea. Share it as much as possible so everyone can learn how it can be done."

Another user commented, "Great job, bro. Everyone needs this, I think everyone can afford it. Especially now in Delhi, it's a must."

Also read: Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
