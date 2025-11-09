Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

A Delhi Redditor created a DIY air purifier using simple and affordable items, and in a Reddit post, explained that it dramatically reduced the air quality index within minutes.

Delhi's air quality has recently become a serious concern, with residents struggling to breathe during days of heavy smoky weather. For many, high AQI levels have become an inevitable part of daily life, but one Redditor in the city has found a unique solution at home.

The caption of the post reads, "I made my own personal air purifier for 2000 rupees."

The DIY purifier shows the results:

Using a 150mm exhaust fan, filters purchased online, and basic electrical components like a switch, regulator, and wiring, this home appliance costs around 2,000 rupees to build.

The Redditor reported that this air purifier can reduce the AQI from 380 to below 50 in less than 15 minutes, even with the fan running at minimum speed.

The system was tested in the background using another air purifier as a reference sensor, which showed that the DIY setup performed remarkably well.

This simple yet effective solution has attracted many people's attention online, especially given the rising air pollution levels in Delhi.

Netizens reaction:

The post immediately gained attention on Reddit, where many users praised the creativity and practicality of the homemade air purifier.

One user commented, "OP, please gather for a workshop somewhere in Delhi. This is great."

Another user commented, "Honestly, this is a great idea. Share it as much as possible so everyone can learn how it can be done."

Another user commented, "Great job, bro. Everyone needs this, I think everyone can afford it. Especially now in Delhi, it's a must."

