Delhi man beaten to death with sticks in cold revenge, body burnt and disposed in UP

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man here and dumping his body in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Rajkumar and Deepak killed Jaikumar, who was listed as a "Bad Character" at the Shahbad Dairy police station, they said.

Police said Jaikumar went missing from his home on November 27 and his body was allegedly burnt and disposed of, the police said.

On November 27, Jaikumar left home to meet his friends but did not return following which his family approached the police and filed a missing report, officials said, adding that a case of kidnapping was registered on December 2 based on his wife's complaint.

A senior police officer said, "We scanned through call details records and contacts. During analysis of the CCTV footage, we found out that the victim was last seen with Deepak and Rajkumar.

"Both were called for questioning. First, they tired to mislead the probing team but eventually, they confessed to killing Jaikumar and told us that they dumped his body in Baraut."

Rajkumar and Deepak are relatives and had rented the car of an acquaintance and took Jaikumar to a warehouse. They then allegedly beat him to death with sticks, police said.

"The accused told the police that after killing him, they transported his body in a car to Baraut where they burnt it with petrol. They accused disclosed that nearly two years ago, the victim had beaten them following a fight. They had grudge against him and wanted to take revenge on him. They waited for an opportunity, abducted him and killed him," the officer said.