Delhi IAS officer Ashish Kundra tweets photo in DTC bus, gets pat on the back from Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Ashish Kundra, an IAS officer in Delhi, on Saturday tweeted pictures of him travelling in a government bus. His gesture earned him praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot.

Kundra, the transport commissioner in the Delhi government, had been travelling to Najafgarh when he clicked and shared several photos on Twitter. In one photo he was seen sitting at a bus stand. In another, he was travelling in a Delhi government bus.

Minister Kailash Gehlot first noticed that his top officer was travelling in a bus. "Good to see commissioner transport Delhi @ashishkundra travelling in a Bus," he tweeted.

Gehlot's boss, Kejriwal said it was a rare sight to see such a senior officer ditching a car to travel in a bus.

"We are a people centric govt. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongst people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take first hand view from travellers on the problems being faced by them," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has announced that it will be mandatory for the employees of Delhi Transport Corporation to travel in buses at least once every week.

"We've issued an order that employees of DTC and the transport department will now have to travel in buses (DTC and cluster) at least once a week and give their feedback regarding the arrangement and facilities of the bus," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.