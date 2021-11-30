Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

Delhi girl's scooty gets 'DL3 SEX' number plate assigned, says she's embarrassed, can't take it out

It has been three weeks since she got the registration plate but she hasn't taken the two-wheeler out even once.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 08:50 PM IST

Everyone wants a unique registration plate and some people even go a step ahead to purchase special numbers. However, the number plates that people want everyone to notice can sometimes become a reason for embarrassment as well. A similar incident happened with a girl in Delhi who unfortunately got a vehicle registration number which is unique but causes her major embarrassment.

It has been three weeks since she got the registration plate but she hasn't taken the two-wheeler out even once, because the number has the word S-E-X in it.

The Delhi RTO has assigned a number to her scooty, which reads DL3 SEX ****. 

As per reports, the girl, a fashion designing student, got the scooty as a Diwali gift this year from her father. She used to travel via the Delhi Metro earlier, but due to the rush, she requested her father to buy her a scooty. After she got her hands on it, her brother went to put a number plate on it. However, he didn't realise that the number plate he's about to get installed on the vehicle will seem funny to many people and lead to embarrassment for his family. 

The girl's father reportedly asked for a change in the vehicle number, however, he was told that several vehicles have received a number belonging to that series and nothing can be done about it now.

