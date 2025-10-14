FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video

A speeding bus in Delhi crashed into a bike, an e-rickshaw, and then a school van in East Delhi on Tuesday. The incident left three people injured and an eight-year-old with a broken tooth. The bus, which was part of the DTC, was severely damaged.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video
Delhi: Speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured
A speeding bus in Delhi crashed into a bike, an e-rickshaw, and then a school van in East Delhi on Tuesday. The incident left three people injured and an eight-year-old with a broken tooth. The bus, which was part of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), started from Karkardooma Court towards 60 Feet Road in the Vishwas Nagar area. At around 12:20 pm, the rickshaw and the school van were coming from the opposite direction when the accident took place, said officials.

What happened in the bus accident in Delhi?

The incident was captured in CCTV footage, which shows the bus dragging a bike, moving towards the e-rickshaw at a very high speed. After hitting the rickshaw at full speed, the latter turned around and hit the school van sideways. This made the bus drag both vehicles at high speed as it moved out of the frame. As it passed the area, a helmet was left spinning on the road, leaving the proof of the destruction.

“I am still in shock. Everything happened in a matter of seconds. This wasn't a highway or a main road; it was just a narrow connecting street, but the bus was still being driven at a very high speed,” the school van's driver said. After the incident, the bus driver fled but was later apprehended.

According to a statement by the office of the Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police, the rider and a pillion on the bike, identified as Satish and Mahesh, and the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Mahesh, suffered minor injuries and were immediately taken to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment. The student who lost a tooth was identified by an eight-year-old student of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, the official statement said. To prevent such incidents in the future, residents of the vicinity have asked for better speed monitoring and traffic management. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
