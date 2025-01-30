As part of the event, a laser light show was held at Qutub Minar, displaying the date of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections and appealing to voters to participate in voting.

The historic Qutub Minar in Delhi hosted the celebration of democracy, 'Illuminating Democracy,' on Wednesday. The event aimed to raise awareness about the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2025 and encourage active participation in the elections.

As part of the event, a laser light show was held at Qutub Minar, displaying the date of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections and appealing to voters to participate in voting. The Chief Guest for the event was Alice Waz (IAS), the Chief Electoral Officer and Observer Officer. Also present at the event were District South's youth representative, Prateek Satendra, and transgender individual Deepika.

Delhi: A laser show was organized at the Qutub Minar to promote voting awareness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 pic.twitter.com/x3fzU7Cuy1 — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

During the event, various cultural performances showcased the diversity of India, featuring different dance forms and music. All attendees took an oath to "definitely vote on February 5, 2025," and made a commitment to actively participate in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

The event emphasized the promotion of voter awareness for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2025 under the 'No Voter Left Behind' initiative. The program was organized under the supervision of District Election Officer Mekala Chaitanya and the Returning Officer of District South.

It is worth mentioning that the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2025 have begun, and voters will cast their votes on February 5. Political parties are actively campaigning. In this context, today, a laser show was held at the historic Qutub Minar to display the election date and raise voter awareness.

District Election Officer Mekala Chaitanya, in an interview with IANS, explained that the 'Illuminating Democracy' event was organized in front of Qutub Minar today. The purpose of this event was to send a message to the people of Delhi that February 5 is the voting day, and they should definitely vote.

She added, “We are making several efforts to ensure that your experience at the polling stations is smooth. Our goal is to inspire citizens, especially the youth, to understand the importance and impact of voting. This SWEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program was specifically organized to encourage the participation of first-time voters, differently-abled individuals, and the transgender community in the democratic process. We will continue this campaign until February 5, so that all citizens can exercise their right to vote at the right time.”

