Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones in UP’s Muzzafarnagar, 7th such incident

Representational Image

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train was attacked on Sunday, 18 June 2023. Railway officials confirmed that stones were pelted at the E1 coach of Vande Bharat Express near Muzaffarnagar station on the Delhi-Dehradun Route. This is the 7th stone pelting incident so far.

These stone-pelting incidents have again raised passengers' concerns regarding their safety.

There were several scratch marks on the window panes. No passenger got injured. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was activated by the Delhi division to catch hold of the culprits.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi essentially signalled the start of the domestically constructed train that runs between Dehradun and New Delhi.

Several stone-pelting incidents were recorded

Stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam once more in January while it was undergoing maintenance. In Visakhapatnam, a coach's glass window was broken close to Kancharapalem.

The glass panes of a coach of a high-speed train were shattered in a reported incidence of stone-pelting aboard the Vande Bharat Express train on March 12 from West Bengal, according to a statement from Eastern Railway. The incident was recorded in West Bengal's Murshidabad district close to Farrakka.

The Vande Bharat Express train's two window panes were allegedly shattered in January 2023, according to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), after stones were allegedly thrown at the two coaches close to the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district.

Window panes of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged for the second time in the same month as stones were hurled at the train linking Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.