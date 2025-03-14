The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway is complete, reducing travel time, while the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two hours.

The construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway is progressing well, with the completion of the first phase of the project. While there is no official statement confirming the exact date for the full completion, sources from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have indicated that the highway could be inaugurated at any time this month. Once fully operational, the highway will allow commuters to travel a 32-kilometer stretch from Akshardham Temple in Delhi to Baghpat in just 25-30 minutes, a significant reduction in travel time.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the highway will benefit not just those traveling directly from Delhi to Baghpat, but also the residents of areas such as Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad in Delhi, which will be connected more efficiently. The highway begins at Akshardham Temple in Delhi and heads towards Uttar Pradesh, crossing the Delhi-UP border at the MCD toll booth near Khajuri Pushta Road. The highway is being built in two phases, covering a distance of 15 kilometers.

The portion of the highway from Akshardham Temple to the Geeta Colony crematorium is built at ground level. From there, an elevated highway runs towards Wazirabad Police Training School (PTS). A large part of the highway, from PTS to the UP border, is also at ground level, while another section is elevated. For the elevated stretch, the speed limit is set at 100 km/h for light vehicles and 80 km/h for heavy vehicles. Soundproof barriers have been installed along the highway to protect the nearby residential areas from noise pollution caused by passing vehicles.

Meanwhile, another key project, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, is expected to drastically reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun. The 212-kilometer expressway will cut down the journey from six hours to just two hours. Recently, a 3.5 km stretch of the expressway, connecting Daat Kali to Asharodi, was opened to the public, and all six lanes of this stretch are now operational.

The expressway will pass through several cities, including Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, and Mandola in Khekra, before entering Uttar Pradesh and connecting cities like Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur. The expressway will further link up with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, improving interstate travel. Built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is designed to boost economic development and make travel more efficient, with 16 entry and exit points and a 76-kilometer service road.

This new highway and expressway are expected to revolutionize travel in the region, improving connectivity and saving valuable time for commuters.