Delhi cop gracefully sings Arijit Singh’s Roke Na Ruke Naina, viral video has over 28 million views

New Delhi: There is no talent shortage in India, and the world wide web has made it a lot simpler for people to showcase their skills. Well, a video of a Delhi police officer's signing skills has now gone viral on social media. The video features a cop named Rajat Rathor singing a magnificent rendition of the song 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

In the now viral video, Rajat can be seen performing the song at a function with two other cops who assist him with their musical instruments. While playing the guitar on stage, the talented cop brilliantly croons the lyrics of the emotional song.

“Roke Na Ruke Naina. One of my fav compositions.” reads the video caption.

Since being shared three days ago, the video has received over 26.6 million views and 1.5 million likes, with the numbers rapidly increasing. Many people were moved by his soulful rendition of the song and flocked to the comment section to express their appreciation.

"That's what the swag of Indian forces looks like, A heartfelt salute to you all." one user commented.

"We salute your passion n spirit for both," said another. "How can you manage it with a smile," wrote a third. "OMG I love your voice," said a fourth. Singer Amaal Mallik also commented on the video, writing, "Incredible. Thank you very much."