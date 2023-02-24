Search icon
Delhi cop gracefully sings Arijit Singh’s Roke Na Ruke Naina, viral video has over 28 million views

Well, a video of a Delhi police officer's signing skills has now gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

screengrab

Well, a video of a Delhi police officer's signing skills has now gone viral on social media. The video features a cop named Rajat Rathor singing a magnificent rendition of the song 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

In the now viral video, Rajat can be seen performing the song at a function with two other cops who assist him with their musical instruments. While playing the guitar on stage, the talented cop brilliantly croons the lyrics of the emotional song.

“Roke Na Ruke Naina. One of my fav compositions.” reads the video caption.

Since being shared three days ago, the video has received over 26.6 million views and 1.5 million likes, with the numbers rapidly increasing. Many people were moved by his soulful rendition of the song and flocked to the comment section to express their appreciation.

"That's what the swag of Indian forces looks like, A heartfelt salute to you all." one user commented. 

"We salute your passion n spirit for both," said another. "How can you manage it with a smile," wrote a third. "OMG I love your voice," said a fourth. Singer Amaal Mallik also commented on the video, writing, "Incredible. Thank you very much."

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
