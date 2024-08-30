Delhi cop dies moments after dancing at colleague's farewell party

A young Delhi police officer, Ravi Kumar, died of a suspected heart attack while dancing at a colleague's farewell party.

A farewell party turned tragic on Wednesday when a young Delhi police officer, Ravi Kumar, collapsed and died, likely due to a heart attack. Kumar, a head constable posted at Roop Nagar police station, was enjoying the celebration of a colleague's farewell when he suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed.

The 2010 Delhi Police recruit was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A video capturing his final moments has surfaced, showing Kumar dancing energetically with another man to a loud Haryanvi song. Moments later, he is seen smiling and stepping aside before suffering the fatal heart attack.

Kumar, a resident of the Model Town area, originally hailed from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and two children. According to reports, Kumar had undergone an angiography just 45 days prior to the incident.

This tragic event is not an isolated case. Earlier this year, an 18-year-old girl collapsed and died while dancing at her sister’s wedding in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. In another incident, a retired soldier suffered a fatal heart attack during a yoga event in Indore, clutching the Indian flag as the audience initially mistook the collapse for part of the performance.

Heart attack-related deaths during celebrations have also been reported in Gujarat, where at least 10 people succumbed during garba events last October, the youngest victim being just 17 years old. These incidents highlight the alarming trend of sudden cardiac deaths during physical exertion, even in seemingly healthy individuals.