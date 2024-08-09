Twitter
Delhi class 9 student steals mother’s gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend’s birthday

A Class 9 student in Delhi was detained for stealing his mother's gold ornaments to buy an iPhone for his girlfriend.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 07:57 AM IST

In a surprising turn of events, a Class 9 student from Delhi has been detained after allegedly stealing his mother’s gold ornaments to purchase an iPhone for his girlfriend’s birthday. The incident, which occurred in the Najafgarh area earlier this week, has drawn attention due to its unusual motive.

According to the Times of India, the boy had initially requested money from his mother to buy the iPhone. When she refused due to financial constraints, he reportedly chose to steal her gold instead. His father's recent death and his average academic performance were noted as background factors.

The case came to light after the mother discovered the theft of her gold chains, earrings, and ring, and subsequently filed a First Information Report (FIR). Local police, after reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing neighbors, determined that there was no external involvement.

Suspicion fell on the student when he went missing shortly after the theft was reported. An investigation revealed that he had recently purchased an iPhone worth Rs 50,000 and was in a relationship with a girl in his class. The boy was apprehended on Wednesday evening while attempting to sneak back into his home, and the stolen iPhone was recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh explained, "On August 3, we were alerted about a house theft where two gold chains, a pair of earrings, and a gold ring were reported missing. The theft occurred between 8 am and 3 pm on August 2." Singh elaborated that the boy was reportedly upset over his mother’s refusal to fund his purchase and decided to steal the gold out of frustration. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to understand the full scope of the situation.

