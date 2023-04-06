Search icon
Delhi: Chandni Chowk street vendor sells Bhindi Samosa in viral video, internet is disgusted

. As awkward it may sound, a roadside eatery at Delhi's Chandni Chowk is selling bhindi samosa and a food blogger reached there to give this innovative dish a try.

New Delhi: You're probably thinking if we're joking after reading the headline. But believe us when we say that 'bhindi' samosa is a dish that has the internet buzzing. Among the many fillings that can be found in samosas, okra was the last thing anyone expected to find in the famous Indian snack. But someone did it, and it doesn't appear to be that awful. At least, that's what the internet believes. As awkward it may sound, a roadside eatery at Delhi's Chandni Chowk is selling bhindi samosa and a food blogger reached there to give this innovative dish a try. The clip is shared on Facebook by a page named Food Lover and it has so far amassed a whopping 11 lakh views.

Watch it here:

Shared on Facebook, the clip shows a person making the samosa by stuffing okra in it. Filled with okra, the samosa is nothing short of a nightmare. 

True that the video has gone viral with lakhs of views but the internet found it difficult to digest the concept of a bhindi samosa. Surprisingly, a significant portion of Facebook users expressed a desire to try the strange concoction. Many people commented on how much more appealing the samosa appears than the gulab jamun samosa or cramosas. However, some people totally rejected the dish, writing that it looked horrifying. Some merely requested that people stop experimenting with the snack.

"I despise this combination. How did you do it?" a person inquired. "When will I get to taste this?," says another.

 

