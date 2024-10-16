The CEO in her post said, “Just received yet another job application, It is for this that today we have so much unemployment.”

A Delhi CEO's recent experience with a job application has sparked widespread discussion about the pitfalls of using AI tools like ChatGPT in the hiring process. Entourage’s founder and CEO, Ananya Narang, took a screenshot of a cover letter full of obvious mistakes and proceeded to mock the applicant for using AI



The cover letter that Narang posted on social media platform X contained such generic placeholders that the candidate did not bother to fill in with his particulars. Statements like “I am fluent in [list your main skills]” and “My past work experience is [briefly describe experience relevant to the position]” pointed at the applicant’s inattention, which is quite concerning for a content-related job.



Narang in her post used annoyance and humour by saying, “Just received yet another job application.” It is for this reason that today we have so much unemployment.” She assumed that the applicant wrote the letter with the help of ChatGPT and did not bother to edit it. This incident is an example of a new trend where candidates may use AI to write their applications and thus hamper their prospects by submitting unpolished text.



Just received yet another job application. No wonder we have so much unemployment today :’) pic.twitter.com/c0VaGWYrIJ — Ananya Narang (@AnanyaNarang_) October 15, 2024

Narang crafted a possible reply that pointed out the AI-generated nature of the application: “In the light of the analysis of your submission, it can be concluded that your message was created by an AI tool.” This response was quite popular among the users of social media platforms, who also expressed similar opinions about the growing use of such applications in the wake of AI technology.



This has been observed by recruiters, as this is a growing trend due to the use of generative AI in the job search. Some comments of the social media users included jokes such as ‘artificial intelligence and human stupidity’ to serious suggestions to the candidates to avoid using AI without supervision.



Many users also commented on companies using AI software to reject jobseeker's CVs and noted that companies should also stop using AI software to filter resumes and suggested more human touch and personal interaction are important to get the best out of a situation.