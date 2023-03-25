Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Delhi cafe serves 'illusion biryani' in viral video, netizens calls it 'khayali pulav'

Viral video: In today's world, the food business is doing everything possible to create recipes that will go viral and garner notice on the internet. Chefs have experimented with everything from cocoa pizza to ketchup ice cream. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Delhi cafe serves 'illusion biryani' in viral video, netizens calls it 'khayali pulav'
screengrab

Viral video: In today's world, the food business is doing everything possible to create recipes that will go viral and garner notice on the internet. Chefs have experimented with everything from cocoa pizza to ketchup ice cream. 

One such addition that has gotten the internet buzzing is an intriguing biryani served with a magic act. Well, a food vlogger's Instagram reel went viral after it claimed to demonstrate "illusion biryani." Many users were taken aback by the apparently magical way of presenting biryani when they first saw it. However, after watching it a second time, some internet users realised what had occurred. Watch the footage here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mehak & Rituraj (@delhifoodnest)

A food server is seen in the video adding rice, spices such as bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, fried onions, and an egg to a jar. The server reveals an apparently ready-to-eat biryani after sealing the jar, shaking it briefly, and flipping it over onto a plate! The'surprising' dish was given at Farzi Cafe in Connaught Place, Delhi, according to the caption. 

So far, the reel has garnered 1.5 million views. Some users were offended by the dish's presentation and claimed that it could not be termed biryani. Here are some of the reactions:

"All the Hyderabadis use me as a dislike button," one user quipped. "Missed opportunity to call it khayali pulao," another user said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
IPS Santosh Mishra's royal wedding at lavish hotel Damson Plum in Lucknow: See Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.