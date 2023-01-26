Delhi Airport: Russian man enters terminal 3 with cancelled ticket to drop wife, FIR lodged

A man first purchased his ticket in order to drop off his wife, who was travelling to Russia, before the plane reached the airport. The ticket was later cancelled. However, the IGI Airport Delhi's vigilant security staff discovered his ruse and turned over the accused Russian national to the authorities.

The suspect’s name was Alexander Timofeev, according to the information obtained from airport sources. His wife was travelling to Moscow. His wife was to fly to Moscow by Aeroflot plane.

Alexander and his wife arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3. The airport authorities suspected this through their gestures.

He arrived at Terminal 3 and proceeded through the main gate's forecourt. He then showed the security guards all the travel-related paperwork. The security guard allowed it in after spotting the document.

The security personnel became suspicious when it reached inside. The security personnel questioned the Aeroflot flight staff about the accused's travel information when they were in the check-in area.

Alexander had purchased the ticket but had it cancelled, according to the airline. The security personnel later caught it. He admitted during questioning that he intended to leave his wife on the plane. His wife appeared to be in danger on her own at this location.

He employed this approach believing that the wife shouldn't experience any issues. He assumed that no one would notice his cleverness but the case went opposite to his beliefs.

This technique is frequently used to drop off elderly passengers who are travelling alone inside the terminal.

Similarly to this, individuals utilise this illegal technique when a person's daughter is travelling overseas for the first time. According to airport authorities, five to six of these cases typically come to light each month. Don't be concerned; there are many individuals in the terminal who can assist.

To assist the travellers, a large number of people are present at the airport. You will receive assistance at the airline check-in desk you are flying with first. In addition to this, numerous airline personnel work at the help desk and are available for assistance. Also residing in the terminal are dial personnel. To assist you, CISF soldiers are also present inside.

The accused is being questioned by the police, who are looking into the situation.