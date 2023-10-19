Delhi: 6-Foot long python emerges from car engine in terrifying video, watch

In recent wildlife encounters, a six-foot-long Indian python caused a surprise in South Delhi when it was discovered in a car, leading to a successful rescue operation by the Wildlife SOS organization.

In a surprising turn of events, a resident of South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park was taken aback when he stumbled upon a six-foot-long Indian python coiled up inside his car. The bewildered individual promptly contacted the Wildlife SOS, a well-established New Delhi-based non-governmental organization (NGO), renowned for their wildlife rescue efforts. Responding swiftly to the distress call, a highly skilled team was dispatched to the scene, where a dramatic rescue operation unfolded.

A 6-foot-long Python Rescued in Delhi.



A massive python found an unexpected refuge in a car in South Delhi. The compassionate car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance and a well-trained team swiftly arrived at the scene, working in coordination with the police… pic.twitter.com/gZcfJCNXvY — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) October 16, 2023

Documenting the gripping rescue, the organization took to their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video detailing the intricate process of extracting the python from the car's engine compartment. The entire operation demanded nearly half an hour of concerted efforts. Eventually, the serpent was safely confined and handed over to the local forest department, which ensured its release back into the wild.

According to Wildlife SOS, "A 6-foot-long Python Rescued in Delhi. A massive python found an unexpected refuge in a car in South Delhi. The compassionate car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance, and a well-trained team swiftly arrived at the scene, working in coordination with the police and forest officials," stated the organization, accompanying their post with the gripping video footage of the rescue.

In a similar incident that captivated the attention of locals, a man in Kerala, identified as Sojan, narrowly escaped a venomous snakebite after discovering a small cobra concealed inside his two-wheeler helmet. Sojan, a resident of Thrissur, had left his helmet on the platform adjacent to his parked scooter during work hours. Upon returning later in the evening, he was taken aback by the sight of something slithering into his helmet. Without delay, he immediately alerted the forest department about the concerning reptilian encounter. Following a thorough inspection by a professional snake catcher, the venomous cobra was safely extracted from the helmet, averting potential danger.