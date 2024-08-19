Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

The actual incident was captured by CCTV and revealed that before the outdoor AC unit fell on him Jitesh was sitting on scooter and hugging Pranshu

An 18-year-old boy, Jitesh Chadha was crushed to death on Saturday evening when an air conditioning unit from the second floor of a building in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area fell on him. The accident occurred at 6:40 pm while Jitesh was talking to his his 17-year-old friend Pranshu who was also rushed to the hospital after the accident.

The incident was captured on CCTV and it was observed that before the outdoor AC unit fell on him Jitesh was sitting on his scooter and seeing off Pranshu. Jitesh was taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival to the health facility.

Pranshu is admitted in a critical condition in a hospital with multiple injuries and as narrated to the police, he cannot physically record his statement.

The police have lodged an FIR with the Desh Bandhu Gupta Police Station under sections 125(a) and 106 resulting from negligence leading to causing death. The forensic team has been sent to establish the circumstances of the occurrence in which the air conditioning unit fell and the police are also seeking to establish whether it was a result of negligence.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred with regards to ACs not least during the latest summer season. It was only the other day when a 37-year-old man was burnt to death in Gurugram when a fire started in the air conditioner in his bedroom and exploded.

Such occurrences bring to light the increasing risks associated with installation and maintenance of ACs more so in crowded commercial areas. People living in the region are demanding that the government increase the level of examination and supervision of air conditioning systems so that something like this is not repeated.