Definition of true love? Vikas Divyakirti answers this question in his unique style, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Some teachers go above and beyond their call of duty to educate students in ways that prepare them for a better future. And one such teacher is the founder of Drishti IAS coaching and renowned internet sensation Vikas Divyakirti sir. Videos of him teaching in his unique manner always grab the attention of social media and now one such clip of Vikas explaining the correct meaning of true love is going crazy viral on the internet. The clip is shared on YouTube by a channel named UPSC IAS which has 1.51 million subscribers on the social media platform. Before we say anything, watch the clip here:

In the viral video, Vikas is seen explaining the definition of true love in his own unique way. He is providing an example from Ramayana and his answers have genuinely touched the hearts of netizens.

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 870,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens flooded te comment section with praises and love for Vikas sir and hi unique teaching skills.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

“True love is the love which your mom & dad shows to you ... If you can do 50% of that love in your relationship you love your partner truly .” posted a user. “If u want definition of LOVE, you must read Bhagwat Geeta,” expressed another. “Yes this is true which you speak there are few couple who are lucky for this type of life pattern I am one of them we both are speak truth and share a everything to,” commented a third. “Lots of respectfor you Vikas sir because of your excellent way of teaching style,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?