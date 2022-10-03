Search icon
Deepti Sharma again trends on Twitter for THIS reason

Now she is again trending on Twitter because of controversy with her match-winning run-out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The Spirit of Cricket debate continues to rage on Twitter even after so many days after the completion of the third ODI match between India and England where Charlie Dean was sent back to the pavilion through a 'mankad' run-out. The run-out by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the match's most talked-about moment, eliciting reactions from all over the world. Now she is again trending on Twitter because of controversy with her match-winning run-out. 

Many users came in support of Deepti while others have different opinions and stand with Dean. See some of the reactions of netizens here: 

 

 

 

Watch video of Deepti's match-winning run-out:

Reacting on the whole controversy, Deepti Sharma said that it was a plan, but one that was developed only after numerous warnings to Dean, who stopped in the middle of her bowling motion and pulled off the bails at the non-striker's end to complete a 3-0 sweep of England.

"It was a plan because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] multiple times. We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much," Deepti told reporters on her return to Kolkata this week.


India will begin its Women's Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

