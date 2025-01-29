Videos circulating on social media reveal DeepSeek's evasive response to a question about the 1989 Tiananmen Square incident.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has emerged as a major competitor to Open AI's ChatGPT, with its latest model DeepSeek-R1 offering quicker responses, cheaper usage, and lower production costs. DeepSeek's impressive performance has gained attention worldwide, but concerns have also been raised about its limitations, largely related to its Chinese origins.

DeepSeek-R1 has rapidly become the go-to AI chatbot for many. Netizens have been impressed by its ability to provide clear explanations, such as breaking down the Pythagorean Theorem in just 30 minutes. However, concerns have also surfaced regarding its limitations, which seem to be more related to its Chinese origins rather than any inherent technical difficulties.

Videos circulating on social media reveal DeepSeek's evasive response to a question about the 1989 Tiananmen Square incident. When asked to explain what happened, the chatbot sidestepped the inquiry, saying, "Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else."

While DeepSeek's claims have raised some eyebrows, the chatbot has also sparked a meme frenzy on social media, with many users drawing humorous comparisons between DeepSeek and ChatGPT. It has been observed that DeepSeek provides carefully crafted responses to sensitive questions, particularly those related to Beijing, Arunachal Pradesh, and Taiwan.

As reported by Reuters, DeepSeek claims to offer capabilities comparable to top US models at a significantly lower cost. The company also boasted that its DeepSeek-V3 model required less than $6 million in computing power from Nvidia H800 chips.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek is shaking up the industry and challenging the dominance of established players. The US stock market is feeling the impact, with futures plummeting: S&P 500 contracts are down 2.5%, the Dow Jones has dropped around 400 points, and the Nasdaq has slid over 4.5%. Growing concerns about the US's AI leadership are driving the decline, with Nvidia bearing the brunt of the losses.