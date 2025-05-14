She praised the Indian military for its advanced defence systems and strength in the face of any threat.

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, a heartfelt video of a Russian woman living in India has gone viral for all the right reasons. Polina Agrawal, a Russian national residing in Gurgaon, shared an emotional message on Instagram expressing her gratitude to the Indian Army and declaring India as her true home.

In the video, Polina revealed that her grandmother in Russia had asked her to return due to the current situation. However, her response reflected her deep attachment to India. “What home? I am home right now here in Gurgaon, India,” she said.

She praised the Indian military for its advanced defence systems and strength in the face of any threat. “The Indian military has got such advanced weapons and air defence systems which Russia itself has provided. It stays so strong against all the drones or jets or planes or anything that tries to fly in,” she added.

Polina also highlighted the courage and dedication of Indian soldiers. “Indian soldiers have such immense dedication and such big hearts so we can sleep peacefully at night. They risk their lives so we live whatever lives we were living before. And we do not even notice there is anything going on,” she said.

Her message ended with a moving tribute to the forces. “I am so deeply grateful to them for their dedication. And I am so deeply grateful to them that I can call India my peaceful home.”

The video has been widely shared and appreciated on social media with over 1.22 lakh views. People from across the country have praised her message and saluted her love for India.

One user commented, “Beautifully said. Truly grateful for the bravery of our soldiers.” Another said, “So heartwarming to see someone from another country express such love and respect for our armed forces.” Others echoed similar sentiments and thanked her for recognising the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Also read: Ayodhya couple names son 'Sindoor' to honour India's response to Pahalgam massacre: 'Want him to grow up and...'