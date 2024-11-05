Deepinder and Grecia were invited as guests to the popular show on Netflix, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ The promo of the episode featuring Zomato CEO and Grecia was released on Saturday.

Recently, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz captured the internet’s attention in an exciting and unexpected way. The couple teamed up for an interesting initiative, delivering Zomato orders on a bike for a day. Both sporting matching red Zomato t-shirts, Deepinder and Grecia shared images of their experience on the former’s social media account.

Deepinder and Grecia were invited as guests to the popular show on Netflix, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ The promo of the episode featuring Zomato CEO and Grecia, who now goes by the name Gia Goyal was released on Saturday.

In the promo, host Kapil Sharma brought up the moment when Deepinder and Grecia turned into Zomato delivery agents for a day.

Speaking about customers' reactions to Grecia delivering their orders, Goyal shared with Kapil that many were left stunned when she handed them their food. "When Gia delivers the order, customers just can't stop staring. It was a lot of fun," he said, mimicking their surprised expressions in the promo for the upcoming episode.

Moreover, the episode will also feature Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty.

When asked if he knew Sudha Murty would be a good partner for him, the Infosys founder reflected on his first meeting with a young Sudha before they got married. He shared, "When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air."

The highly-anticipated episode will be released on November 9 (Saturday) at 8 PM on Netflix.

