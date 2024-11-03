The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, keeping all details private, which generated excitement and curiosity among their fans

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared the joy of welcoming their newborn daughter, announcing her name as ‘Dua Padukone Singh’ in a touching post on Diwali.

Deepika captioned the post with heartfelt words: “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह | ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, keeping all details private, which generated excitement and curiosity among their fans. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the new parents finally shared the first glimpse of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post.

The announcement has been warmly received, with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities. The new parents have been inundated with messages of congratulations and blessings.

In a delightful coincidence, baby Dua shares her name with another young girl—Sania Mirza’s niece, Anam Mirza’s daughter, who is also named Dua. This little one holds a special significance for Sania, who often describes her niece Dua as her “second baby.” Fans frequently enjoy heartwarming moments of the two Duas together, showcasing the close bond they share with their beloved Khala Sania.

Anam Mirza and her husband, Mohammed Asaduddin, welcomed their daughter Dua on August 15, 2022. The name, which means “prayer” or “blessing,” carries special significance for both families, serving as a lovely expression of love and gratitude.