Deepika Padukone spoke about balancing motherhood and work, saying she is still figuring it out without guilt.

Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh, with Ranveer Singh, shared her thoughts on balancing motherhood and career. At the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, the actor reflected on her journey as a new mother and the challenges of returning to work without guilt.

Speaking at the event, Deepika said, "I think where I'm at in my life right now is how do I manage my time as a mother, as a new mother, with getting back to work. And I'm sure there are some incredible women here who can give me some wisdom. But to be able to manage my daughter and her life while returning to work without feeling guilt is something I’m figuring out. I won’t say I am struggling with it, but I’m still figuring it out."

The actress further expressed how motherhood will likely influence her future career choices. "Motherhood in itself has been so incredible that I’m sure somewhere, if not consciously, subconsciously, it will impact the kind of movies and roles I choose moving forward. Having said that, I do believe I have been pretty aware and conscious even before becoming a mother," she added.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty. While she has not officially announced her next project after embracing motherhood, reports suggest that the makers of Kalki 2 are expecting her return. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next move as she navigates this new phase of her life.

