Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turn heads at NBA game, pose for selfie with fans; SEE viral pics, videos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoyed a stylish and relaxed date night at an NBA game in New York, turning heads with their coordinated outfits, natural chemistry and warm interactions with desi fans.

Bollywood’s favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were recently spotted enjoying a fun date night at an NBA basketball match in New York. The couple attended the game at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play.

What they wore:

Deepika Padukone:

During the NBA game, Deepika Padukone looked effortlessly chic. Her choice of a traditional black leather jacket gave her entire appearance a striking yet refined touch. She avoided wearing bulky accessories and wore them with a relaxed ensemble underneath to keep things simple. Her features were highlighted without looking overdone by her minimal makeup, which consisted of a natural base and light eye makeup. Deepika's serene and elegant manner demonstrated once more why she is renowned for her classic style selections.

Ranveer Singh:

He opted for a laid-back style that fit the informal date-night atmosphere. He wore a black beanie that added a relaxed vibe and a black coat that gave his ensemble a sharp edge. Ranveer chose an ensemble that looked fashionable but laid back, staying loyal to his own sense of style by striking a balance between comfort and style. They were among the most fashionable couples at the game because of how well his appearance matched Deepika's sophisticated appearance.

A couple of goals at the NBA game:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a laid-back and enjoyable evening together at the NBA game, setting major couple goals once more. Their natural chemistry was evident as the two were seen grinning and enjoying the thrill of the game. They also won people over with their kind and amiable actions, joyfully taking selfies at the stadium with Desi supporters. The couple's courtside appearance aptly demonstrated why they remain one of Bollywood's most cherished and admired couples, from their well-coordinated attire to their effortless bonding and sincere interactions.

