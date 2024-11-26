The viral video shows that the argument between them turns into a fight.

Social media influencers sometimes do unexpected things to gain attention, popularity and for other reasons. Deepak Kalal, a popular social media influencer, has done a similar thing. A video of Kalal has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen fighting with a man inside a flight. The video shows a serious fight between the two, but in reality, all this was part of an act.

In the clip, Deepak Kalal throws a bag at the man. In return, the man also gives him a befitting reply. Users are reacting fiercely to this incident. The video further shows Kalal getting up from his seat and trying to take out his luggage. Meanwhile, he starts fighting with the man sitting on the seat next to him. The argument between them turns into a fight. They both throw bags at each other and start arguing with each other. During this, the air hostess and crew members try to stop them.

Truth behind the viral video

It turned out the fight was not real. Rather this is just a practice by Fly High Institute in Nagpur. Both Kalal and the man are just acting in the video. The institute also shared the video with a caption, "A passenger, eager to retrieve his bag before the seatbelt sign was off, stood up in haste and accidentally hit a co-passenger’s leg. This sparked a heated argument between the two, drawing the attention of others on board. The situation quickly escalated, but a composed and professional crew member intervened, addressing both parties with understanding and firmness. With calm communication and a focus on safety, the crew successfully diffused the tension, restoring order and leaving everyone with a reminder of the importance of patience and cooperation during travel." The same video is shared by Kalal on his Instagram handle. Check out the video here: