After India’s response to Pahalgam terror attack with ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian Embassy in Beijing openly called Chinese state-run outlet Global Times for spreading “disinformation” regarding Operation Sindoor, precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied J-K.

‘Dear Global Times News we would recommend...’: Indian Embassy lashes out on Chinese publication for ‘disinformation’ on Operation Sindoor

After India’s response to Pahalgam terror attack with ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian Embassy in Beijing openly called Chinese state-run outlet Global Times for spreading “disinformation” regarding Operation Sindoor, precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The embassy took to X to issue a strong statement, calling out the Global Times for what it described as “biased and mischievous” reporting that tried to question India’s counter-terror operations. “It is unfortunate that some media outlets continue to peddle disinformation on serious matters," the embassy addressed the issue in its official X post.

(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews , we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information. https://t.co/xMvN6hmrhe — India in China (@EOIBeijing) May 7, 2025

The Global Times article reportedly repeated Pakistan’s narrative and criticised India’s actions, the embassy highlighted that painting such pictures destroy ground realities and “do not serve the cause of regional peace or stability.”

The stinging retort comes amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliation under Operation Sindoor. This also shows India’s strong commitment to take action against terrorism by being strong militarily and even diplomatically as it fights criticism against its moves from Pakistan and its allies.

The Chinese publication, Global Times, had wrongly portrayed the situation by claiming, citing unnamed Pakistani military sources that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down three Indian fighter jets in retaliation for the strikes, a claim that India blatantly rejected. “Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Indian Embassy wrote in a long thread.

The Indian Embassy also showed that many pro-Pakistan handles were sharing fake visuals and narratives regarding the Operation Sindoor. India’s fact-checking site, PIB Fact Check, cleared the truth behind two viral images being rehashed from past incidents, for example, a MiG-29 crash in Rajasthan (2024) and a MiG-21 crash in Punjab (2021), which are two separate incident without any connection with the Indian Army’s 2025 military operation.