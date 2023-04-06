Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Deadly python bites owner while she removes it from cage, spine-chilling video goes viral

Well, in a viral internet video, a snake owner was bitten by her pet as she attempted to remove it from its cage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Deadly python bites owner while she removes it from cage, spine-chilling video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: The universe is divided into two types of people. One is afraid of reptiles, while the other is not. They are even kept as pets by some individuals. However, if you fall into the first group, you should proceed with caution when watching this video. Because we are also frightened after seeing it. Well, in a viral internet video, a snake owner was bitten by her pet as she attempted to remove it from its cage.  The clip shared on Twitter by Daily Loud has gone crazy viral online and it is really very scary to watch.

A lady can be seen taking her pet python out of its cage in the over 1-minute clip. The python pounced at her and bit her palm as soon as she opened the lid. It rapidly wrapped itself in a vice-like grip around her arm. A man rushed to assist the lady, but the reptile's grip was too strong. They struggled for a while as the woman's arm went purple due to a lack of oxygen. She even began to bleed.

After being shared on social media, the clip has amassed a whopping 8 million views. Netizens were also terrified after watching it and expressed their feelings in the comments section.

Many users questioned the concept of keeping snakes as pets in response to the painful video. "That's why I don't like exotic pets because they're so unpredictable," one user commented. "Why would anyone want a snake as a pet? They have no loyalty to you," another user stated. "You people are going to learn one day to stop making predators pets," a third added.

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.