Deadly python bites owner while she removes it from cage, spine-chilling video goes viral

New Delhi: The universe is divided into two types of people. One is afraid of reptiles, while the other is not. They are even kept as pets by some individuals. However, if you fall into the first group, you should proceed with caution when watching this video. Because we are also frightened after seeing it. Well, in a viral internet video, a snake owner was bitten by her pet as she attempted to remove it from its cage. The clip shared on Twitter by Daily Loud has gone crazy viral online and it is really very scary to watch.

Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of cage pic.twitter.com/auVgWTttQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 23, 2022

A lady can be seen taking her pet python out of its cage in the over 1-minute clip. The python pounced at her and bit her palm as soon as she opened the lid. It rapidly wrapped itself in a vice-like grip around her arm. A man rushed to assist the lady, but the reptile's grip was too strong. They struggled for a while as the woman's arm went purple due to a lack of oxygen. She even began to bleed.

After being shared on social media, the clip has amassed a whopping 8 million views. Netizens were also terrified after watching it and expressed their feelings in the comments section.

Many users questioned the concept of keeping snakes as pets in response to the painful video. "That's why I don't like exotic pets because they're so unpredictable," one user commented. "Why would anyone want a snake as a pet? They have no loyalty to you," another user stated. "You people are going to learn one day to stop making predators pets," a third added.