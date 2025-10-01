Deadly but divine? This ‘Terror of Bengal’ flower hides a secret medicinal property, but is extremely harmful in various ways, it is…

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?
VIRAL
Water hyacinth, the 'Terror of Bengal,' devastates aquatic ecosystems but holds powerful Ayurvedic healing properties.
The water hyacinth is one of those plants that draws both awe and concern. To some, it’s a 'weed' that chokes rivers and ponds. To others, especially in Ayurveda, it is a flower of surprising medicinal benefits. It has a nickname, 'The Terror of Bengal', because of its overwhelming spread in West Bengal’s waterways. This plant is a living mystery, dangerous for the environment yet valuable for human health.
Water hyacinth grows massively in rivers, lakes, and ponds, forming dense mats that block sunlight and reduce oxygen levels in the water. When this happens, aquatic life struggles to survive. Fish, plants, and other organisms begin to die, leaving behind polluted water. Researchers have long warned that the uncontrolled growth of this plant can turn healthy water bodies into ecological dead zones.
The plant was first introduced to Bengal, where it quickly spread and disrupted aquatic ecosystems. Locals call it the 'Terror of Bengal' due to the damage it caused to water transport, fishing, and farming. Its lush green leaves and delicate purple flowers contrast sharply with its destructive nature.
According to traditional medicine, water hyacinth is not just a weed but a plant with medicinal properties. Its leaves, roots, and pods are used in remedies that date back centuries. Modern studies have also started to explore these claims, confirming that the plant holds antifungal, antibacterial, and antioxidant qualities.
Water hyacinth is surprisingly nutrient-dense. Some studies suggest it contains more nutrients than cashews and almonds. The leaves are rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure, maintain heart rhythm, and strengthen blood vessels. Its antioxidant content may slow ageing and reduce cancer risks.
The plant is also known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it useful in fighting infections and boosting immunity.
In Ayurveda and folk medicine, water hyacinth has been used to treat a variety of health issues:
High blood pressure: Due to its potassium levels.
Arthritis and bronchitis: For its anti-inflammatory qualities.
Toothache and scurvy: Chewed or brewed into infusions.
Digestive issues: Pods are consumed to reduce diarrhoea, flatulence, and stomach discomfort.
Cholesterol management: Believed to lower bad cholesterol.
Sore throats and swelling: Leaf infusions can soothe inflammation.
