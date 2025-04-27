DC captain Axer Patel, in the midst of practicing his batting, spotted and greeted his former teammate and current RCB mentor, Dinesh Karthik. The unexpected interaction provided a moment of levity before the high-stakes game.

In a light-hearted scene preceding the crucial IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, DC skipper Axar Patel paused his net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Patel, in the midst of practicing his batting, spotted and greeted his former teammate and current RCB mentor, Dinesh Karthik. The unexpected interaction provided a moment of levity before the high-stakes game.

The friendly exchange quickly turned playful as Karthik, slightly caught off guard by Axar's gesture, playfully chided him to stay focused on his role. Karthik humorously urged DC captain to "Be a good captain," trying to get him back to his batting practice. Axar responded with a warm acknowledgment of their relationship, saying, "Arey DK bhai, bhai ho yaar aap." A smiling Karthik, perhaps a bit embarrassed, then walked away, quipping, "That’s exactly why I don’t come near the nets. Don’t fool around, just bat."

The funny banter between the two was shared by the official social media handle of Delhi Capital with the caption, "DK bhai se milne ke liye sab ruk sakta hai."

The video-went viral on social media as netizens liked the bond between the two star Indian cricketers despite being in seperate teams for the IPL.

Taking to the comment section, one usre wrote, "Axar Patel funny hai yaar.. DC ka pura mahol badal diya," while another said, "nice banter."

Meanwhile, after Rishabh Pant's move to Lucknow Super Giants, Axar Patel took over as captain of the Delhi Capitals. The Gujarat cricketer has demonstrated strong leadership, guiding Delhi with confidence. The Capitals have performed well under his captaincy, currently positioned second in the points table with 12 points from eight matches.

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has lauded Axar Patel's captaincy style. McGurk stated that Axar "leads everyone, and everyone follows him," highlighting his exceptional talent. He added that Axar's performance "just makes everyone really proud to be at Delhi Capitals," noting his calm demeanor. McGurk concluded that the team enjoys playing under Axar, considering him a key leader.