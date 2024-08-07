Twitter
Days after UPSC cancels ex-IAS trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's candidature, Delhi HC says...

The commission’s drastic measure includes cancelling her provisional candidature and barring her from participating in future UPSC examinations. This decision marks a significant development in a case that has captured widespread attention

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Days after UPSC cancels ex-IAS trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's candidature, Delhi HC says...
Puja Khedkar, the controversial probationary IAS officer, hangs in the balance as the Delhi High Court awaits a crucial order
In a dramatic turn of events, the fate of Puja Khedkar, the controversial probationary IAS officer, hangs in the balance as the Delhi High Court awaits a crucial order on her candidature cancellation. The court was informed that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would communicate its decision to Khedkar within two days, following a series of serious allegations.

The UPSC’s decision, made on July 31, came after allegations surfaced that Khedkar had misused her powers and violated the Civil Services Examination (CSE) rules. The commission’s drastic measure includes cancelling her provisional candidature and barring her from participating in future UPSC examinations. This decision marks a significant development in a case that has captured widespread attention.

During the court hearing, the Delhi High Court granted Khedkar the right to challenge the cancellation of her candidature before an appropriate forum. However, the court refrained from commenting on the case's merits, emphasising that the future proceedings would determine the outcome based on the evidence presented.

The controversy surrounding Khedkar began when a show cause notice was issued on July 18. The notice accused her of fraudulently extending her attempts beyond the permissible limits by allegedly "faking her identity." These serious charges are compounded by claims that Khedkar misused her civil servant status to demand a separate office, car, and house before even starting her role as Assistant Collector in Pune. Her subsequent transfer to Washim highlighted her problematic conduct.

Further scrutiny revealed that Khedkar might have exploited benefits intended for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and disability concessions to secure her IAS position. In response to the gravity of these allegations, the Centre has set up a one-member committee to investigate her conduct and the selection process thoroughly.

As the days tick down, the outcome of this high-stakes case remains uncertain, leaving the public and Khedkar herself anxiously awaiting the UPSC's final decision.

