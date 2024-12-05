In his post, he also invited readers to sign up for the upcoming event scheduled on Sunday, December 8.

Shantanu Naidu is a well-known name as he was the trusted manager of the late industrialist Ratan Tata. He used to be often in headlines due to various reasons while working with Tata. Days after the former Tata Group chairman's demise, the millennial manager recently shared an update on his LinkedIn account.

Naidu has announced the launch of his new passion project -- Jaipur edition of Bookies. It is a reading community initiative to bring back the love for reading. It was first introduced by Naidu in Mumbai, then expanded to Pune and Bengaluru and now in Jaipur. Naidu plans to take Bookies to other Indian cities, such as Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat.

In his post, he also invited readers to sign up for the upcoming event scheduled on Sunday, December 8. "Jaipur, it’s time. We will see you on Sunday the 8th at Jaipur Bookies. Sign up for the launch below. So excited!" he wrote in his post along with a video. Check out his post here:

After Tata's death in October this year, Naidu penned an emotional note expressing his grief. Moreover, Ratan Tata named him in his will, which indicates that Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows. It also stated Tata waived his education loans, as per reports.

